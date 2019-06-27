With almost 500 days to go before the 2020 General Election, and more than 200 days before the first caucus in Iowa, the Democratic National Committee hosted it’s first primary debate — half of it, at least. There are 25 Democrats gunning for the nomination, and 20 qualified to the first debate, which is split over two nights. Last night, Wednesday, ten candidates sparred about healthcare, immigration, the economy, and other issues for about two hours.