The situation had no direction to go but south. The three cops and their “bad person” bias saw panic and resistance, and a shopping bag with iced tea as a potential weapon. Or so they say. None of McClain’s plaintive cries for mercy, nor the fact that he was indeed unarmed, seemed to register at all with three men who were morally deaf, who applied a chokehold called a carotid hold that restricts blood to the brain and can render its subject unconscious, and then watched responders inject McClain with a dose of the tranquilizer ketamine that was too much for his tiny body. The 23-year-old was already unresponsive when he was loaded in the ambulance, although he wouldn’t be pronounced dead until hours later.