An audit and a task force Murphy commissioned to look into the incentives program statewide have harshly criticized its slapdash oversight and insider-ish dealmaking — particularly, in Camden. Others have remarked on the almost total absence of any job training or employment targets in what was touted as an economic development program to help poverty plagued communities. The approach seemed to be “let’s get the corporate welfare arrangements in place and reel in the big companies now, and worry about their hiring city residents, giving back to the community, and paying actual property taxes later, if ever.”