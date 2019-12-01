Americans on both sides are increasingly angry about impeachment -- but that shouldn’t mask the fact that most Americans have been angry since way before Trump descended from that escalator in 2015. And if the source of that rage could be boiled down to just one word, it would have to be “unfairness.” A chunk of that is economic unfairness, in a time of outrageous inequality, but much of it is a sense of injustice. A society that demands that certain people -- migrants, black and brown folk -- follow the exact letter of the law under a draconian system of punishment, while a protected class gets away with anything and everything.