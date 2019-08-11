We should be careful how we talk about suicide in a nation that’s experiencing an epidemic, fueled largely by people we love who are overwhelmed by all sorts of mental torment. But let’s also be clear: Jeffrey Epstein is not one of these. The mental pain of his world was ultimately not his own but that which he inflicted on scores of innocent young women. For decades, he’d almost completely managed to escape any real accountability by whatever path of least resistance was left wide open for him -- using his wealth or his roster of powerful friends who, in a few cases, actually liked him but in most cases were more afraid of him. In the predawn darkness of August 10, there was only one avenue left for Epstein to do what he’s always done: evade responsibility for his own actions. Of course he took it.