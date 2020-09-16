There’s a long history of those with power doing everything they can to keep those without power from accessing it. This is why white parents fought so hard against integration in the South—but also in liberal cities like Philadelphia. This is why Black men, women and children are stopped by police at such high rates that are not explained by a proportionate difference in crime rates. This is why, again, my Black life, and the Black and brown lives of the folks in the encampments, seem to matter less to those in power. And this is not the first time in recent memory that the City has fought to push people experiencing homelessness off the Parkway by dubiously citing public health and safety.