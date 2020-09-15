This summer of protests for Black lives has revitalized the affordable housing movement in Philadelphia. Two weeks after thousands began taking to Philadelphia’s streets in June to protest against police brutality and racial injustice in the wake of the killing of George Floyd, activists began setting up the encampment on the Parkway, which some at the time called “a community of Black Lives Matter.” The camps on the Parkway and in North Philadelphia outside Philadelphia Housing Authority headquarters, where the residents are overwhelmingly people of color, are part home, part political statement.