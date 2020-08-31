Instead, as we head toward cold and flu season, with inadequate testing that’s often hard to access and can take more than a week to provide results, we’re thinking of opening indoors. Every sniffle, every sore throat, every ambiguous symptom will become reason for fear. Is it COVID-19? Should we shut down the restaurant, have everyone tested, and wait for the results? Should we reach out to all our guests who might’ve come in contact with a particular staff member? Should we contribute to a spike in this lethal virus – that leaves some survivors with potentially permanent, life-altering health issues - at a time when hospitals will be extra-stressed treating those suffering serious bouts of the flu? Should we just pass the buck to healthcare workers, some of whom still lack adequate PPE?