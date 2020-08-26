In order to justify the arbitrary rollback to 25% capacity for indoor dining, the Department of Health issued a press release on August 14, sharing findings from case investigators who spent time at business establishments, including restaurants and bars. Per the release: “Of the 24,468 positive cases reported between July 13 and August 11, less than half of the individuals provided an answer to the question as to whether they spent time at a business establishment” 14 days before experiencing symptoms. Of those who did provide an answer, 13%, or 1,499 said yes, they visited a business establishment. Among those “yes” responders, 47% reported going to a restaurant, and 24% to a bar.