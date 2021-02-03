Beyond making sure these players got opportunities he didn’t, Chaney was unashamedly Black and unapologetically committed to the young men of Temple University. He stood up against the NCAA’s Proposition 42 and 48 that banned first-year athletic scholarships for students below a certain GPA and SAT score which he deemed as “inhuman, insane” and put in place by “racist presidents” in ways that limited academic opportunities for young Black men. He was totally invested in the uplift of young Philadelphians from disadvantaged backgrounds and he used basketball to teach his student-athletes about the game of life. His legendary 5:30 a.m. practices became “safe spaces” for his players and himself to try to make sense of all the realities they encountered.