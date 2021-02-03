Growing up in the Philadelphia region as a college basketball fan during the late ’80s and ’90s, I — like nearly everyone in the region — rooted for Temple. Those teams reminded us of the best of playground basketball in the city. They were defensive-minded, athletic, tough as nails, and fundamentally astute. They looked like us. With so many Black players, I thought Temple was an HBCU.
The unquestioned commander of this North Philadelphia basketball army was John Chaney. Commanding the sideline with his signature loose necktie, yelling to players and officials, Coach Chaney was larger than life. He reminded us of the Black men from our neighborhoods who demanded respect and didn’t take any mess from anyone. He was a “man’s man,” and I revered him. It feels more than fitting to honor his life and legacy of supporting Black youth during Black History Month.
Chaney, who passed away on Jan. 29 at age 89, embodied the hard-nosed style of basketball of Temple University for over 25 years as its coach. The Hall of Famer was one of the giant figures of the NCAA during a golden era of men’s collegiate basketball. He joined John Thompson, Nolan Richardson, and George Raveling as high-profile Black coaches of Division 1 basketball who used their platform to speak out against the racial injustices of the NCAA and society at large. But Chaney’s legacy transcends his basketball knowledge and recruiting prowess. His greatest impact was in the lives of the young Black men and women (he was a mentor to fellow Hall of Famer Dawn Staley).
John Chaney was a fighter because he had to fight his entire life. After moving to Philadelphia at the age of 14 he was the star of the Ben Franklin High school basketball team. While not recruited by a Big 5 college, he would graduate from Bethune-Cookman University, a Florida HBCU. He couldn’t play for the NBA because of the racial quotas that existed at the time. He played for the Eastern Professional Basketball League (Continental Basketball Association) for eleven seasons.
He found his true calling as a coach at West Philly’s Sayre Junior High School in 1963, then Simon Gratz High in 1966. From there, he spent a decade at Cheyney University honing his coaching craft — he won a Division II national championship, achieving national prominence — and empowering young Black men. He came to Temple University in 1982, turning a mediocre program into a powerhouse with several Black players such as Terence Stansbury, Mark Macon (an assistant coach at Temple), Eddie Jones, Aaron McKie, and Marc Jackson all making it to the NBA.
Beyond making sure these players got opportunities he didn’t, Chaney was unashamedly Black and unapologetically committed to the young men of Temple University. He stood up against the NCAA’s Proposition 42 and 48 that banned first-year athletic scholarships for students below a certain GPA and SAT score which he deemed as “inhuman, insane” and put in place by “racist presidents” in ways that limited academic opportunities for young Black men. He was totally invested in the uplift of young Philadelphians from disadvantaged backgrounds and he used basketball to teach his student-athletes about the game of life. His legendary 5:30 a.m. practices became “safe spaces” for his players and himself to try to make sense of all the realities they encountered.
John Chaney was a legendary figure you felt as if he was fighting for his players and the city of Philadelphia. His authenticity was undeniable, and his passion often went in overdrive because he cared so much about his players as athletes and as human beings.
Aaron McKie, the head coach of Temple University, shared with NBC 10 the impact of his coach and mentor: “Chaney was like a father to me. He taught not just me, but all of his players more than just how to succeed in basketball. He taught us life lessons to make us better individuals off the court. I owe so much to him. He made me the man I am today.”
As a child, I admired John Chaney as a master basketball coach. But now, I honor him for his legacy of fighting on behalf of young people in Philadelphia.
Rashad Grove is a journalist, media personality, and pastor of First Baptist Church in Wayne. @thegroveness