Racial inequities persist. Studies show that approximately 45% of all federal inmates are charged with drug crimes, and about 75% of those inmates are Black or Hispanic. The harsh charges and sentences federal prosecutors often pursue against these defendants is one source of racial inequality in the system. In white-collar cases, even defendants who commit the most egregious crimes are generally charged with statutes that allow judges to impose whatever sentence they deem fair. During sentencing hearings, these criminals paint multi-dimensional pictures of their lives, including ways in which they support their family and community and challenges they faced that resulted in criminality. Even when a white-collar defendant commits a crime that appears to warrant a severe sentence, judges, rightly, are often convinced to be more lenient after learning about the defendant’s life that puts the criminality in context.