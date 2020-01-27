I guess times have changed for Mayor Jim Kenney. I remember a time he would be in his Mummers club, dancing and joking along with his friends and family after marching in the New Year’s parade. I remember a time when he would try to embarrass teenage girls like me for taking a scoop of baked ziti because as he said “in this club, we wait for the members to eat first.” I remember his smile and laughter as he would celebrate and dance until the morning hours.