He really excelled at not just hearing you, but listening to you. I recall going to face-to-face confession after a particularly trying week of teaching. I felt I was not getting through to some students, parents and I were locking horns, and I was beyond frustrated. I sat down in anger with tears streaming down my face. He listened as I vented and fumed. He then gently, but firmly, reeled me back in for a reality check. He told me to take a deep breath, acknowledge to myself I am human, and move forward.