If you take a look at the photos, you’ll notice a striking fact: that folks are doing a remarkable job of “staying within the lines.” As an urban anthropologist who studies public spaces for a living, I can tell you with certainty that people will do whatever they’re able to if left to their own devices. Give us a wide-open space and while, yes, we may try to distance from other folks, we will inevitably fill in the space if given the opportunity (and good weather). Providing outlines in space that nudge the user toward “proper” behavior is a great way to not only indicate how close is close enough but also provide social pressure to conform.