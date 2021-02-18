All the while, the President watched. Minutes after learning his Vice President had to be removed from the Senate chamber because his life was in danger, Trump tweeted that “Mike Pence didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution.” With the Capitol inundated by rioters, Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy called President Trump, asking for help. The president coldly retorted that the rioters were “more upset about the election than you are.” Even after the dust finally settled, President Trump unthinkably condoned the rioters’ actions: “These are the things and events that happen when a sacred landslide election victory is so unceremoniously & viciously stripped away from great patriots who have been badly & unfairly treated for so long. Go home with love & in peace. Remember this day forever!”