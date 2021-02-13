But once Trump was in office, Toomey sided with him often in the name of advancing conservative policies. He wrote much of Trump’s signature tax cuts and his attempt to repeal the Affordable Care Act, and backed the president’s push to appoint a raft of conservative judges. He voted with Trump’s position roughly 85% of the time, according to the website FiveThirtyEight. Toomey also opposed the first impeachment of Trump, saying the president had behaved inappropriately in pressuring Ukrainian leaders to smear Joe Biden, but that Trump’s actions didn’t meet the high bar for removing a president from office.