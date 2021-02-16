But they appear outnumbered as the GOP center of gravity has increasingly moved to the rural and postindustrial areas that provided Trump his largest margins. His supporters there aren’t driven by the wonky, conservative economic policies Toomey championed, but by cultural clashes, white, working-class populism, and fury at Democrats. Many county parties in those areas have already censured or are working to censure Toomey. Some party activists are pushing for a statewide condemnation, and state GOP Chairman Lawrence Tabas has announced a meeting where that issue is expected to be discussed.