These types of issues gain some coverage, but not enough, perhaps because they are so commonplace in a city that regularly sends its officials to jail for corruption. But Philadelphians must be laser focused on the causes of our future misery. While the Mayor and his cronies keep spending – and Council seems loathe to address it – we are hurtling towards Detroit status, a city which filed for bankruptcy in 2013, defaulting on its debt — including pensions promised to retirees. Former librarians and civil servants were forced to forgo tens of thousands of savings kept in city-run plans, and scores were kicked off promised health insurance.