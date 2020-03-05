Consider one of the mayor’s signature program: PHL preK. Kenney is passionate about early childhood education. And yet, he’s proposing only incremental growth in pre-K slots -- from 3,300 to a planned 5,500 seats in fiscal year 2023. Meanwhile New York City, Boston, and Washington D.C. are among the cities that offer universal pre-K for all children. When else will the city be able to to achieve something this big if we can’t do it when the budget has grown so much?