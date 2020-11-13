The COVID-19 pandemic is not over. Daily cases are reaching or exceeding springtime numbers, and every indication tells us that the current phase will be worse than the first wave last spring. As cases began to rise in this region over the past month, our hospitals at first saw very small increases in their COVID-19 census. Patients in the hospital were younger at first, and were getting well and going home quickly. The trend changed quickly: the average age of patients admitted to Penn Medicine hospitals is now greater than 60. The number of patients arriving is growing each day, as are those who need to go to the intensive care unit – a week ago 10% of our COVID patients were in the ICU; now it’s 25% of them. These beds are at a premium, and some hospitals in the area have had to divert patients coming to them by ambulance to avoid overcrowding.