More than eight months into the coronavirus pandemic, and much of the Philadelphia region, and the planet, is exhausted. After many tough months, we are facing even harder weeks to come. Thanksgiving may be another family memory that the pandemic robs of us. But now is the time to be more vigilant than ever. With hope that a vaccine is on its way and with the Biden-Harris administration at the helm, this could be the last big push required from us. Until then, stay at home and wear a mask.