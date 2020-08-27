In the last few months, everything about our lives has changed. We greet our friends and neighbors with masks on, from a distance of six feet, for their safety as well as our own. This experience has taught us that when our neighbor survives and thrives, so do we. We are in the midst of one of the most significant pandemics in recent history, which has disrupted our lives and threatened our health. Since COVID-19 came to our city, tragically, many have lost their lives. But remarkably, not one child has died of the virus.