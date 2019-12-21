The causes of gentrification and its impact on displacement get a lot of attention — not so much on what it means to live in a gentrified community. A study published in Urban Studies earlier this year looked at the effect of gentrifiers’ race on residents’ feeling of belonging. The researchers found that residents of gentrifying neighborhoods had a lower sense of community than nongentrifying neighborhoods — depending on gentrifiers’ race. For neighborhoods where black and Hispanic residents moved in and white residents moved out, gentrification improved the sense of community. When white people moved in — even without displacement — residents’ felt less of a connection.