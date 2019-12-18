Daisy Rios, who has gone to Southwark from kindergarten to 8th grade, is one of those students. She had to go to school for years with paint chipping off the walls that could poison her. She feels unsafe, like the adults who let this situation continue, don’t care about her. Last year, the lead was finally stabilized. But other big problems continue. In the winter, students sometimes get nose bleeds, nausea and anxiety because the heating doesn’t just warm up the students and staff, it leaves them feeling like they’re roasting. Given those conditions, students can’t focus and it’s hard for educators to as well. Daisy told me she eventually wants to study law at Temple University, and she shouldn’t have to put her health at risk to get there.