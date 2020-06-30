The Philadelphia Police Department spent nearly $18 million in overtime as residents flooded the city’s streets protesting police brutality against Black people and advocating for slashing the department’s funding.
From the start of the protests on Saturday, May 30 through Sunday, June 21, police said the department spent more than $17.7 million in overtime. Though the Police Department spends tens of millions of dollars in overtime costs each year, its average monthly overtime spending for the past five years has been about $5.8 million, according to data from the Pennsylvania Intergovernmental Cooperation Authority (PICA).
At the same time, Philadelphia is grappling with the economic ramifications of the coronavirus pandemic, which caused a $749 million budget shortfall. More than 450 city employees are losing their jobs. Some taxes are increasing. And while other department budgets and services have been cut, the Police Department’s funding remains flat.
Harvey Rice, director of PICA, said overtime is a concern for members of the state board that oversees city finances.
“Before this occurred we were hoping to see the police have less overtime cost this year, but obviously that’s not going to happen,” Rice said. Across departments, Rice said overtime spending “is money that could be used for needed city services.”
Police departments across the country are shelling out millions in overtime for officers to monitor the massive protests for justice that erupted following the May 25 killing of George Floyd at the hands of the Minneapolis Police. The Los Angeles Police Department has spent more than $40 million in overtime, Houston Police Department has spent more than $21 million, and Portland Police Department has spent $6.2 million.
The Philadelphia Police Department provided the recent overtime data to the Inquirer, saying it was “preliminary overtime costs for civil unrest.” It’s unclear which days during the widespread protests the police had the most staffing or amassed the most hours. An Inquirer report revealed police initially tried to get through the protests with minimal staffing.
The only months with more overtime than $17.7 million during the protests were in September 2015, which overlapped with Pope Francis’ two-day visit to Philadelphia, and August 2016, which included pay periods for the 2016 Democratic National Convention at the Wells Fargo Center, Rice said. Overtime costs then were $20.9 million and $18.3 million, respectively, PICA data shows. However, Rice said, those visits included significant reimbursements, meaning the actual costs to the city would be less. The city said it was working with the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency on potential reimbursement related to protests, but it is unclear whether the city will receive those funds.
The Philadelphia Police Department is the nation’s fourth-largest, with more than 6,500 officers and $741 million this fiscal year. The department’s budget represent 15% of the city’s $5 billion operating budget.
Philadelphia officers rack up significant amounts of overtime each year, especially when appearing in court for criminal trials. The Police Department is regularly allotted an overtime budget, and for this fiscal year it amounted to more than $67.6 million.
Calls to reduce funding to the department have only intensified as Philadelphia police, and departments across the country, have been scrutinized for using force against protesters, including rubber bullets and tear gas.
The protesters have been calling for a variety of reforms, from eliminating policing all together to disbanding current departments in order to create new ones. This has pressured local governments to re-examine their funding allocations.
In Philadelphia last week, hundreds of protesters marched on Broad Street while others staged a sit-in at the Municipal Services Building — all calling for defunding the Philadelphia Police Department. Two days later, City Council adopted its budget for the next fiscal year, which included removing a planned $19 million budget increase for the Police Department.
Critics have said this was not enough. More demonstrations are scheduled this week.