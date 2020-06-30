The only months with more overtime than $17.7 million during the protests were in September 2015, which overlapped with Pope Francis’ two-day visit to Philadelphia, and August 2016, which included pay periods for the 2016 Democratic National Convention at the Wells Fargo Center, Rice said. Overtime costs then were $20.9 million and $18.3 million, respectively, PICA data shows. However, Rice said, those visits included significant reimbursements, meaning the actual costs to the city would be less. The city said it was working with the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency on potential reimbursement related to protests, but it is unclear whether the city will receive those funds.