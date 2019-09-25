In July, Trump called the newly-elected Ukrainian president to congratulate him on his election. A whistleblower complaint alleged that during this call Trump pressured President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate Joe Biden for potentially stifling a Ukrainian investigation into his son, Hunter Biden, who does business in the Ukraine. Military aid to the Ukraine has been mysteriously delayed a week before the call. The allegation is that Trump delayed the aid to use it as leverage against Ukraine. This would be powerful leverage considering that Ukraine is in a dispute with Russia — a much more powerful nation — that in 2014 occupied a part of the country called Crimea.