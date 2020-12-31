Albert Einstein once explained his theory of relativity as follows: An hour sitting with a nice girl on a park bench passes like a minute, but a minute sitting on a hot stove passes like an hour. The same is true of the time between Election Day and the presidential inauguration — the roughly two and a half months of transition is passing slowly for those eager for Trump to leave office, but too quickly for those who want more of Trump’s anti-Democratic rampage. The purpose of the transition period fixed in the Constitution — allowing a reasonable amount of time for elections to be settled and new presidents to prepare for office — has long been obscured by the political tugs of war between old and new administrations.