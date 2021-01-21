First, undergraduate and graduate medical training in the U.S. provide an incredible breadth and depth of experience along many aspects of the healthcare continuum. Folded into the education curricula are many critical elements of epidemiology, population health, health delivery systems, and preventive care in addition to the fundamental biology of physiology and disease. This rigorous and multidimensional medical training—including meeting the needs of our sickest patients—unequivocally provides a physician with the diverse armamentarium of knowledge and skills desirable for such a critical position that can help shape the future of Pennsylvania. Whether the need is to weigh in on managing the rise in healthcare-associated infections or improving Pennsylvania’s prescription drug monitoring program, the looming SARS-CoV-2 crisis, or future emergency preparedness, a physician’s unique background allows for greater understanding of and informed responses to the needs of various bureaus and offices under the Department of Health’s umbrella.