The composition of the Court aside, politicians have been advancing restrictive abortion laws in state legislatures at an alarming rate. Since 2011, state legislatures have passed over 400 restrictive laws, and in the first half of 2020 alone introduced 236 provisions to restrict abortion access. This concerted strategy to undermine meaningful access to abortion has already left our most vulnerable communities, including poor women and women of color, in a world without Roe. Indeed, when asked about the possibility of Roe being overturned, Justice Ginsburg stated: “there is no woman of means in the United States who will not be able to get a safe abortion if she wants one…all of the restrictions [of abortion] operate only against poor women”—including those who cannot afford time off work to travel to the nearest clinic.