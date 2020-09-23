Senator Casey has already stated that he does not believe a Supreme Court nominee should be considered until after the election. Senator Toomey clearly stated in 2016 when President Obama nominated a replacement to fill Justice Antonin Scalia’s vacancy, that “with the U.S. Supreme Court’s balance at stake, and with a presidential election fewer than eight months away, it is wise to give the American people a more direct voice in the selection and confirmation of the next justice.” Senator Toomey has now reversed his position, stating that he supports proceeding with the nomination process. With the balance of power in the Supreme Court hanging in the balance, Senator Toomey’s words from 2016 have salience. Looking ahead, he must explain how the millions of Pennsylvanians with pre-existing conditions will be protected.