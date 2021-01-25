For decades, Pennsylvania’s private primary and secondary schools have educated millions of children at low cost to the education establishment and taxpayer. Although private, they do a tremendous public service and should be treasured as the resource that they are. Without deliberate policy to see that these schools survive we could bleed dry this goose that has laid the golden egg and put more strain on public schools, potentially increasing the state’s budget by about $4 billion to cover the over 230,000 current private school students. That would be a true loss for the state, the districts and most of all, the students. Unless Pennsylvania leaders allocate sufficient funding or tax credit support, school closures will continue, school taxes will increase and parents will have fewer and fewer choices to where they can send their children to succeed.