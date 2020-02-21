Last year, Thomas, who coaches a high school basketball team, left practice with his assistant coach and his son, who was six at the time. Driving through Kensington, he was pulled over by police. Even though the stop was after the primary and his de facto election to City Council, Thomas didn’t want to mention that next to his son. “I’m a black man, my son is a black man, unfortunately there is a chance that he will have to go through this, I don’t want him to think that you get out of these situations by saying ‘I’m a councilman’ or ‘my dad is a councilman.’” Even after the officer wrote Thomas a ticket — allegedly for texting and driving — he held them there for 15 minutes. Thomas says it felt intentional. “That’s not how my son should learn to interact with police, by seeing his father being stopped for nothing.”