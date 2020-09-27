Stop doom-scrolling. Get out and do something. Sitting on your couch and watching or reading Trump’s latest outrageous pronouncement is a recipe for learned helplessness. There are plenty of ways to get involved over the next five weeks. The coronavirus has, at least for most Democrats, put the kibosh on traditional door-to-door canvassing, but the Biden campaign and related efforts still hope to contact millions of voters digitally or by phone, and so they could probably use your help. Even better, there’s surely a nearby candidate for state legislature — the folks who will handle the coming reapportionment, as well as life-or-death issues like climate change — who desperately needs some extra help. Just texting three friends or family members to vote on Election Day has been shown to sharply boost turnout!