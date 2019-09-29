And what of John Kelly, the Marine general who both led Homeland Security and served as chief of staff? Kelly was the father of all “adults in the room,” whose arrival in the West Wing was greeted with rose petals and hailed as the “end of the chaos” by the D.C. intelligentsia -- only to have Kelly bury his head and look the other way from Charlottesville to Helsinki, while he aided his boss in embarrassingly trashing a black woman critic and in quarterbacking the rise of American gulags? (And this was before we knew -- thanks to the whistle-blower -- that it was during Kelly’s reign that extraordinary steps were taken to shield Trump’s conversations, including a call right after the murder of U.S.-based journalist Jamal Khashoggi with Saudi leader Mohammed bin Salman, whom our own CIA has fingered as the mastermind.)