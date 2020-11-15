The long-term importance of the 2020 election was that it slammed an exclamation point on the surprising trend that defines today’s American politics: A nation that is divided somewhat along the lines that the pundits and political scientists are trained to look for — income and race — but is mainly split into these two hostile tribes: Those who earned a college degree, and those who did not. Thus, our presidential elections swing less on who’s got the best health-care plan (I mean, Trump doesn’t even have one, right?) but on our cultural allegiance to our increasingly siloed communities — and our growing distrust, even hatred, of the other side.