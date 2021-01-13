People rely on these platforms as essentially publishers of the content they can consume. So when companies suppress that content by either lazy moderation efforts or algorithmic biases they can essentially shape the “reality” we know it as with impunity.Trump’s ban, though deserved, feels like the beginning of a windfall where these companies who essentially serve as public squares can silence anyone they so choose on a whim. They also need more transparency when it comes to their rules and regulations, and people who will enforce them equitably.