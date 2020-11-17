Now she was calling me asking me what she could do differently. I knew the conundrum we were in, and the answer was there was no alternative available to her. What was there to do but call the police when a society has underinvested in financially feasible community mental health services and completely ignored all other alternatives for de-escalation and safety? What is the right thing to do in a situation when the threat of self-harm or harm against the other members of the family is high? What options do you have when the system has failed to even attempt to train families in de-escalation techniques? My mom chose the only option available to her, a poor Black woman who is doing the best for her family.