After I heard about the shooting of Walter Wallace Jr., my first instinct was to tell my mother. I knew she would know what didn’t need to be said: that the woman who watched her mentally ill child killed in the street probably has a lot in common with my mom. I don’t know her, but if our situations were even remotely similar, Wallace’s mother was likely already juggling that grenade, weighing so many options and impossible decisions, exhausted and heartbroken even before she picked up the phone to call for help. But that’s where the similarities end. Because had my mother called the police to help with her irrational daughter, she would not have seen me — a young white woman — gunned down in cold blood.