We know that Walter Wallace Jr. was experiencing a mental health episode when police were called to his family residence around 61st and Locust on Monday afternoon. We also know, through The Inquirer’s reporting, that police were called to the residence two previous times that day. When officers arrived for the third call, Wallace was on the porch with a knife. He walked to the street with his mother trying to calm him down. Then, as Wallace walked toward them with a knife in hand, the two officers—who were not equipped with tasers, according to Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw—fired a barrage of at least seven bullets apiece.