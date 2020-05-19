Or most of the Americans who have lost their lives to the coronavirus while politicians and “patriots” continue to talk of deaths — if they consider them at all — in the abstract or as collateral damage because, well, “people die.” I’ve lost track of how many times I’ve heard that kind of dismissive justification for not wearing masks or defying social distancing guidelines or acting a complete fool because someone had the — gasp — nerve to suggest that we be decent to one another. Endless examples of people yelling, whining, or worse when asked to wear a mask, for instance, are just a Google search away.