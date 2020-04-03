In Harrisburg, legislators seized upon public worries about the coronavirus as they organized an effort to override Gov. Tom Wolf’s veto last week of a tax break for manufacturers of fertilizers and petrochemicals who use Pennsylvania-produced methane — a bonanza for fracking and natural gas interests. Estimates of the annual cost to Pennsylvania taxpayers range from $6.6 million to $22 million. Wolf, a Democrat, also cited the epidemic as a rationale for his veto, demonstrating the wide-ranging political utility of the virus. The epidemic also has delayed a New Jersey public hearing on a controversial proposal to build a liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipping on the site of a former dynamite factory in Greenwich Township, N.J.: gas fracked in Pennsylvania would be transported across the commonwealth and south through New Jersey by rail.