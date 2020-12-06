There are other advantages of a diversion program instead of agreements in court. The outreach by housing counselors could increase the number of people who appear for mediation (currently a third of all eviction filings result in ruling against the tenant because they didn’t show up, often because they didn’t receive notice). There is more flexibility in scheduling, unlike court there are no added fees that get added to the tenant’s debt, and tenants get an advocate in the counselor — one that is knowledgeable not only on the law but on available resources.