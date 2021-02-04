Following the Philly Fighting COVID debacle, Democrats in Philadelphia and Harrisburg have handed ammunition to those who argue that the government can’t function efficiently, or at all. But that is the wrong takeaway. Ironically, it is the decades long decimation of government capacity that makes the risk of fiascos like these much more prevalent — with bureaucracies overloaded and the need for contractors to provide basic services. That is not an excuse for the mistake — but Republican lawmakers aren’t excused for their lack of action, either.