In Philadelphia, as many 353 tenants could be locked out of their homes in early September if the court order to take over the property was issued before the moratorium. Hundreds of other tenants already had a judgment against them, meaning that their lockout could be scheduled in the upcoming weeks. This board has raised concerns about the accountability and reliability of the private firm that serves the final notice and executes the lockout unaddressed, meaning tenants could be blindsided with little option to remain safe from either homelessness or COVID-19 exposure.