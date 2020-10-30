The Republicans who control the Pennsylvania legislature were determined to derail every effort by Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf to enable the counties to open — but not begin until Nov. 3 to tally — hundreds of thousands of ballots statewide that are coming in before Election Day. Reportedly, the GOP walked away from an eleventh-hour deal the governor brokered to allow “pre-canvassing” those ballots. The party’s national strategy seems designed to suppress turnout, intimidate voters in places like Philadelphia, and interfere with the sanctity of voting itself.