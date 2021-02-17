A main element in Kenney’s gun violence prevention plan is the Gun Violence Intervention, a reboot of the 2013 Focused Deterrence effort that had been criticized as “over policing.” The administration promised that this time, social services and not policing would be the main element. Since August, GVI only connected 25 individuals to services or assistance, while increasing patrols and imposing additional scrutiny from federal and state partners — raising concerns about the balance of program elements.