The effort to discredit the will of the people in this election started in Pennsylvania months ago. Republicans, who control the legislature, fought tooth and nail to make it as hard as possible for people to vote during a pandemic — filing lawsuits to remove ballot drop boxes and to disqualify votes postmarked on election day but that arrived in the days after. They refused to allow county elected officials to start processing mail-in ballots before election day, as states like Florida do.