Residents’ level of satisfaction with services has largely not budged since the previous survey two years ago. The most popular public safety services in both surveys were the Emergency Medical Services and the Fire department. The reputation of the police dipped slightly: The percent of residents who rated the services of the police department as “good or excellent” stayed around 50%, but the percent that rate them as “poor” increased about six points, to 17%. In both surveys, close to 30% of residents rated the police’s ability to prevent crime as “poor.”