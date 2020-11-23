But the rise in deaths does suggest that Philly’s plan needs to be flexible and adaptable and that the city ought to have the freedom to expand automated enforcement beyond the speed camera pilot program on Roosevelt Boulevard. Philadelphia shouldn’t have to ask Harrisburg for enabling legislation every time it seeks to take such steps on state highways, which comprise 30% of the city’s network and include some of its most dangerous thoroughfares. Building protected bike lanes, a crucial Vision Zero goal, is an especially cumbersome process on those state highways because of PennDot regulations, a needless roadblock that would be eased by approval of a measure under consideration by the state Senate.