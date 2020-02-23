That can sometimes lead to tragedy, as happened about two weeks ago when a 28 year old man who was overdosing died in police custody. Police responded to a man in North Broad St. who had already received naloxone -- opioid reversal medication -- from a pharmacist. He became agitated when he saw the officers. While they tried to restrain him, one of the officers punched him in the head. He was declared dead upon arrival at Einstein Medical Center.